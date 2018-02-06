Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures From 8°C to 13°C

Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures From 8°C to 13°C pixabay.com

Today will be mostly sunny. In the morning, there will be some clouds and reduced visibility in the lowlands and along the Black Sea coast. The evening will bring clouds from the southwest.

There will be light east-southeast wind. The maximum temperatures will reach 8°C to 13°C, in Sofia – about 9°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told FOCUS News Agency

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny. The wind will be light, in the afternoon to moderate from east-southeast, maximum temperatures of 6°C-8°C.

The mountains will be mostly sunny. Clouds will increase from the west towards the evening, there will be light to moderate wind from the south-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1,200m will be about 4°C, at 2,000m – minus 2°C.

