Fortress Tower of Odessos Found by Chance in Bulgaria’s Varna Affirms Data about Odd Byzantine District Quaestura Exercitus

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | February 5, 2018, Monday // 19:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Fortress Tower of Odessos Found by Chance in Bulgaria’s Varna Affirms Data about Odd Byzantine District Quaestura Exercitus Part of a U-shape fortress tower from the Late Antiquity fortress wall of ancient Odessos (Odessus) has been discovered in the cellar of a house in Bulgaria’s Black Sea city of Varna. Photo: Varna Museum of Archaeology via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com

A Late Antiquity fortress wall tower from the Ancient Thracian, Greek, and Roman city of Odessos (Odessus) has been discovered by accident in the Black Sea city of Varna, with rescue archaeological excavations affirming data about the existence of Quaestura Exercitus, a peculiar administrative district in 6th century AD Byzantium (i.e. the Eastern Roman Empire), under Emperor Justinian I the Great, uniting much of today’s Northern Bulgaria with Cyprus, parts of Anatolia, and the Cyclades.

Read the whole article HERE!

*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Varna, Odessos, Black Sea coast, Byzantium, Byzantine Empire, fortress, tower, fortresses, ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com, archaeologist, archaeologists, archaeology
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria