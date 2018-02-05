24 Hour Online Camera Looking at Malyovitsa Peak (Available Stream)

The Bulgarian Organization of Observatory Chalets (HAW) mounted an online camera of Malyovitsa Chalet, which will broadcast non-stop video with a view to the top.

Today, enthusiastic tourists and mountaineers keep track of mountain walks with the most accurate weather forecasts, but the online camera will also contribute to safety - everyone will know whether there is snow or not, and the answer to this question is quite important for the spring and autumn trips.

Among other things, the online camera is also an easy way to enjoy the beauties of Malyovitsa (2729 meters), even when you are hundreds of miles away.

The footage from the online camera of Maliovitsa Chalet is available HERE