Football Star Cristiano Ronaldo at 33

One of the greatest in the history of football, Cristiano Ronaldo, is now 33 years old. On February 5, 1985, Cristian Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born in the Portuguese city of Funchal. Growing up in a modest family, from a very early age, he realizes that he has to fight a lot to achieve something. Among all outstanding football qualities, his strong ambition and irreconcilability play a key role.

After winning the Ballon d'Or and the Champions League trophy, he decided to take on a new challenge - to play in the ranks of the world's most glorious club: Real Madrid. Since 2009, Ronaldo has crushed a record after a record with the Spanish colossus team. He wins the Champions League three times between 2014 and 2017. His biggest success, however, is certainly the triumph with Portugal at the European Championship in 2016.

Meanwhile, Brazilian superstar and Paris Saint Germain player Neymar celebrates his 26th birthday in the company of Ronaldo, but not Cristiano but the Brazilian legend popularly dubbed as The Phenomenon. The party for the celebration of the most expensive footballer in the world took place in a prestigious Parisian restaurant. Among the more than 150 guests, were Olympic Marseille midfielder Luiz Gustavo and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jezeus besides his teammates from the Parisian grand.