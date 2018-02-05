Uranium Above the Norm Was Found in the Area of Haskovo

"Natural uranium" above the norm was found in drinking water in the village of Malki Voden, municipality of Madzharovo, according to bTV.

The inspection has issued a prescription for limiting its use for drinking and cooking.

The deviation is 0.002 milligrams per liter. Water can be used for bathing and washing, specifies the inspection.

The water pipe manager of Haskovo was given a prescription to provide drinking water to the population living in the village.

Novinite.com recalls that during the spring last year the region passed into water regime because of the high levels of uranium. With the onset of summer and accompanying drought, the indicators returned to normal, and local authorities also announced plans for new wells that are less polluting.