Uranium Above the Norm Was Found in the Area of Haskovo

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 5, 2018, Monday // 17:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Uranium Above the Norm Was Found in the Area of Haskovo Източник: pixabay

"Natural uranium" above the norm was found in drinking water in the village of Malki Voden, municipality of Madzharovo, according to bTV. 

The inspection has issued a prescription for limiting its use for drinking and cooking.

The deviation is 0.002 milligrams per liter. Water can be used for bathing and washing, specifies the inspection.

The water pipe manager of Haskovo was given a prescription to provide drinking water to the population living in the village.

Novinite.com recalls that during the spring last year the region passed into water regime because of the high levels of uranium. With the onset of summer and accompanying drought, the indicators returned to normal, and local authorities also announced plans for new wells that are less polluting.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: natural uranium, uranium, above the norm, water
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria