Intel Launches "Smart" Glasses For Virtual Reality by the Rnd of the Year
Intel has ambitions to develop in more areas than its traditional processor production. According to The Verge, the company plans, for example, to create a new company that will develop technology with added reality and present smart glasses by the end of 2018.
The name of the company will most likely be Vaunt, and the device itself is codenamed "Superlite".
The new smart glasses will be manufactured by Quanta Computer and will be able to connect to smartphones via Bluetooth. The device will also be equipped with a laser projector that reproduces content in front of consumers.
The new company will mainly include employees of Recon Instruments, which were acquired by Intel three years ago.
"Smart" glasses will be managed with voice commands and can be bought at an affordable price, but it still does not know what it will be
