Bitcoin Extends Losses, Down 10 % on Day

Bitcoin, the world's best-known cryptocurrency, extended losses on Monday to slumped 10 percent on the day on back of concerns about a widening regulatory crackdown, according to Reuters. 

The price of Bitcoin on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange was trading at $7,289 and has now fallen by more than half from a peak of almost $20,000 hit in December.

