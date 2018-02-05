"Curiosity" Showed New Impressive Footage from Mars (Photos)

World | February 5, 2018, Monday // 16:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: "Curiosity" Showed New Impressive Footage from Mars (Photos) Source: Twitter

The Curiosity rover on Mars sent Earth the most complete panorama of the surface of the Red Planet, Nova TV reported
For the first time, the machine is taking photographs behind itself. The panorama shows the large crater in which Curiosity moves, Nova TV adds.

For 5 and a half years since it's on the next planet, the Curiosity rover has gone a little over 17 kilometers.
It climbs the crater wall to explore the individual layers of rocks to try to understand why Mars has become from a relatively warm and damp planet into the cold desert that is today. 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Curiosity, rover, footage, Mars
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria