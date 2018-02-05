"Curiosity" Showed New Impressive Footage from Mars (Photos)
Source: Twitter
The Curiosity rover on Mars sent Earth the most complete panorama of the surface of the Red Planet, Nova TV reported
For 5 and a half years since it's on the next planet, the Curiosity rover has gone a little over 17 kilometers.
For the first time, the machine is taking photographs behind itself. The panorama shows the large crater in which Curiosity moves, Nova TV adds.
It climbs the crater wall to explore the individual layers of rocks to try to understand why Mars has become from a relatively warm and damp planet into the cold desert that is today.
