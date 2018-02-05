Sofia is 3-rd in Europe as the Best Place for Start-up Companies

Sofia is now third in Europe, after London and Berlin, as a starting point for startups.

''I am convinced that these companies will someday become the major forces in the world of innovation.'' This was stated by Stamen Yanev, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Investment Agency, BNR reported.

According to him, the investor interest in our country is mainly focused on three sectors - production of parts for cars, information and communication technologies, logistics and transport.

Yanev added that he is optimistic about the forthcoming transformation from outsourcing or manufacturing of software products for big companies to the transition to own software solutions of Bulgarian companies with a Bulgarian brand.

According to him, Bulgarians often have good ideas, but they do not always succeed in realizing them. That is precisely what is the key to success - actually going our way and an idea not only to become a product but also to be recognizable on the global market.