Bulgarians are One of the Most Lonely Europeans

There is a sad international statistic in which data about Bulgaria are not encouraging, Nova TV reported. If asked whether Europeans feel lonely, about 4% of Bulgarians over the age of 16 have said they have no one to ask for help in case of need. Behind these 4% are thousands of Bulgarians.

"Do you have anyone to discuss personal topics with?" Is another question from the survey. Again about 4 per cent said they had no such person. This is below the EU average.

Unlike the UK, which already has a loneliness minister, in Bulgaria, mental health care is not even taken over by the Health Insurance Fund.

