Look at the Most Epic Picture of the Northern Lights

Watching the Northern Lights is an incredible experience. And British photographer Ollie Taylor was lucky to see it against the backdrop of a great landscape.

While he was in Iceland, Taylor took a picture of a lake, a waterfall, a rainbow and the lights of the Northern Light in one frame.

"I was hunting for a clear skies in Iceland, and I had to drive 600 km north to the waterfalls of Godafos, and I was shooting for hours" says the photographer.

The photo was spotted and praised by the European Space Agency, and the Travel + Leisure website called it "the most epic picture of the Northern Light". Do you like it?





@ollietaylorphotography







