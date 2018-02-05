A Police Union in Germany Wants Legalization of Cannabis

The head of the German police union BDC Andre Schultz has called for the use of cannabis to be decriminalized, the Associated Press reported.

In March last year, German authorities partially authorized the use of marijuana for medical purposes but explicitly underlined that this does not mean legalizing it for other purposes. The head of the BDC (Federal Criminal Police Corps) said on today's Bild that the organization is about decriminalizing cannabis use completely. Schulz said the current system puts a stick on people and pushes them into the criminal circles. "Historically, the prohibition of cannabis has always been selectively enforced, neither rational nor appropriate," he said. But Schulz said marijuana should remain forbidden for drivers.