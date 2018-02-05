PM Boyko Borisov Spoke with the President of Malta For the Priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov met with the President of the Republic of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.
The priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, with an emphasis on the euro-area perspective of the Western Balkan countries, the migration crisis, cohesion policy and other important topics for Europe, were the center of the conversation between the two.
Boyko Borisov and the President of Malta expressed similar positions on strategic issues in the European Union and appreciated the high bilateral partnership in a number of sectors.
