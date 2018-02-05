The Customs have Detained 32 kg of Heroin
A total of 32 kilos of heroin were detained Sunday by customs officials, Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov announced on Monday. He did not give details of the operation that was conducted under the supervision of the specialized prosecutor's office, Tsatsarov explained that there was also an operation on Sunday to counter the illegal arms trafficking.
"The efforts of the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Interior are related not only to the countering of the illegal cigarette trade, but also to one of the spectrums of our work related to counteracting the illicit drug trafficking," the Prosecutor General said at a press conference. during which was reported a historically low levels of smuggling of cigarettes.
