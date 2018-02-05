The Ministry of Defense Gives over BGN 2.5 Million for Four Training Aircrafts

The military ministry wants to buy four training aircraft and a simulator for BGN 2.54 mln. The Ministry has already announced a public contract and awaits offers. The MoD plans to conclude a 48-month framework agreement, in which 4 instructors and 20 engineers will be trained. Military aviation is currently on the brink and is flying few machines. At the same time, fewer pilots leave, and in the last months the staff situation is stable.