The Ministry of Defense Gives over BGN 2.5 Million for Four Training Aircrafts
Source: Pixabay
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The military ministry wants to buy four training aircraft and a simulator for BGN 2.54 mln. The Ministry has already announced a public contract and awaits offers. The MoD plans to conclude a 48-month framework agreement, in which 4 instructors and 20 engineers will be trained. Military aviation is currently on the brink and is flying few machines. At the same time, fewer pilots leave, and in the last months the staff situation is stable.
- » Excises on Cigarettes will not Change Until 2021
- » Will "Alabin" Street in the Capital Become a Pedestrian Zone?
- » Of the 1370 km of Planned Highways Only Half are Ready
- » Counting Mosquitoes on the Danube Costs Taxpayers Nearly BGN 1.5 Million
- » Petition Against the Istanbul Convetion in ''Sveta Nedelya'' Church in Sofia
- » Borisova Garden - a Greener Park, More Sports, no Cars and Noisy Places
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)