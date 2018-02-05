If You Want To Travel For Free Across Europe, This Article is For You!

The Road Trip Project is a European travel experience that will take 8 individuals on 4 routes across the continent between Spring and Summer 2018.

Four duos will embark on a European road trip in a minibus. Along the way, they will meet locals and experience the local vibe, discover projects that change people's lives for the better, and explore unknown places and amazing landscapes.

These four journeys span the continent, from the Baltics to the westernmost point of Europe, the length of the Danube, around the Mediterranean and alongside the Atlantic.

The Road Trip travellers will share what they learn. They will film and post their stories to other millennials across the continent and beyond.

At the end of each journey, their unique experience will be featured in a road movie, and reflected in an online travel guide on Europe’s off the beaten paths.

Who is behind the Road Trip Project?