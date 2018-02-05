If You Want To Travel For Free Across Europe, This Article is For You!
The Road Trip Project is a European travel experience that will take 8 individuals on 4 routes across the continent between Spring and Summer 2018.
Four duos will embark on a European road trip in a minibus. Along the way, they will meet locals and experience the local vibe, discover projects that change people's lives for the better, and explore unknown places and amazing landscapes.
These four journeys span the continent, from the Baltics to the westernmost point of Europe, the length of the Danube, around the Mediterranean and alongside the Atlantic.
The Road Trip travellers will share what they learn. They will film and post their stories to other millennials across the continent and beyond.
At the end of each journey, their unique experience will be featured in a road movie, and reflected in an online travel guide on Europe’s off the beaten paths.
Who is behind the Road Trip Project?
The Road Trip Project is an initiative of the EU’s Regional and Urban Policy department of the European Commission.
EU Regional Policy targets all regions and cities in the European Union in order to boost their economic growth and improve people’s quality of life. It is also an expression of solidarity, focusing support on the less developed regions.
The deadline for filing the forms is February 11, 2018, so prospective travelers have a little more time to apply.
They can also indicate when they want to travel:
April 14 - May 12, 2018
May 19 - June 16, 2018
June 23 - July 21, 2018
28 July - 25 August 2018
- » Intel Launches "Smart" Glasses For Virtual Reality by the Rnd of the Year
- » Bitcoin Extends Losses, Down 10 % on Day
- » Sofia is 3-rd in Europe as the Best Place for Start-up Companies
- » Ryanair Announced 12% Revenue Growth
- » Inflation Threat Deepens European Equity Sell-Off
- » Paris Attacks Suspect Goes on Trial in Belgium