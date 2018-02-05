Excises on Cigarettes will not Change Until 2021

''In the three-year fiscal framework by 2021, we do not plan to change excise duties.'' This is what Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov said after presenting the results of a cigarette smuggling research.

"The overall objective is to maintain a stable financial perspective and to fill our budget. From a national point of view, we do not think we should now apply higher than the minimum excise rates set for the Union. In the three-year fiscal framework we do not plan to change the excise duties until 2021. The nominal growth rates we record in the increase in excise revenues are satisfactory and we believe that this pace can be maintained. We will continue our joint efforts in this direction, "said Finance Minister FOCUS.

In the words of Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov, the smallest level of cigarette smuggling is now marked by 6%.