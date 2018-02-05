Jordan, Bulgaria Sign Cooperation Program to Expand Educational, Cultural Cooperation

Jordan and Bulgaria on Saturday signed a cooperation agreement to boost educational, science and cultural cooperation for 2018-2020.



The agreement was signed by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Imad Fakhoury and Bulgarian Ambassador to Jordan Venelin Lazarov, according to a statement by the ministry of planning.



"The program comes as part of Jordan’s pursuit to enhance bilateral relations with Bulgaria in fields of common interest, the minister said, adding that it comprises various executive measures in education, higher education, arts, media culture, museums and archaeology.



Fakhoury explained that the program stems from the agreement of scientific and cultural cooperation signed between the two countries on April 7, 1974, which resulted in the signing of several executive programs for scientific and cultural cooperation over the past years. This programme is the 12th of its kind since 1974, according to the statement.



These programs, he added, mostly included the exchange of scholarships between the two countries, the visits of experts and educational delegations, participation in conferences, seminars and training courses, the exchange of artistic and folkloric troupes and the establishment of exhibitions and cultural festivals in both countries. The programs also promote further cooperation between news agencies, radio and T.V stations in both countries.



Talks between the two sides also covered investment and supporting Jordan to better benefit from simplified rules of origin for Jordanian exports in the EU, and considering Jordan as gateway for investment in the region.



Lazarov described the program as "an important step in enhancing bilateral cooperation", stressing the Bulgarian government’s keenness on boosting relations with the Jordanian government in various fields.

Jordan News Agency