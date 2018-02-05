Three Neighbourhoods in Sofia Protest Because of the Polluted Air

Three Sofia neighbourhoods - Ovcha Kupel, Krasna Polyana and West Park - are protesting against the dirty air tonight. The pollution is due to the burning of old clothes and waste from the residents of the Vietnamese hostels and Fakulteta district, some of the protesters complained to Nova TV.

They called for adequate measures and the removal of illegal buildings in the ghetto. According to Deputy Krasna Polyana Mayor Nikolay Vushkovski removed a block last year, and this one of the Vietnamese hostels also destroyed 64 illegal buildings. The procession will take place tonight, BT said.

The assembly point is in front of the Sofia Municipality at 18 o'clock. The procession will take off along Rakovski Street and will pass through the European Commission's office to reach the National Palace of Culture. A municipal representative said the check-up in these hostels showed that most of the families in the Vietnamese hostels are heated by electricity.