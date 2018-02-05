Will "Alabin" Street in the Capital Become a Pedestrian Zone?

Sofia Metropolitan Council will consider and vote the pedestrian area in the center of Sofia to expand on Alabin Street from Vitosha Blvd to Graf Ignatiev Str. The report in the SEA was submitted by the municipal councilor Vojislav Todorov from the Serdica coalition group and the vote will be on Thursday, reports Monitor.

Last year the councilors gave the green light and two more plots in the city center were to be separated only for pedestrians.

From March, Vitosha Blvd. will be closed for car traffic between "Alabin" Street and Alexander Nevski Blvd. But with the new zone, the trams will not stop. Extending the pedestrian area in front of the Courthouse and along the Sveta Nedelya Temple is a step on the way of getting rid of cars of the same square.

From the spring of traffic, George Washington Street will be closed in the section from Trapezitsa Street to Pirotska Str. Deputy Transport Minister Evgeni Krousev then explained that he did not accept arguments against the establishment of pedestrian zones in the center, where there are 2 metro lines, 5 trams pass and 2 underground garages.