Thousands of Corsicans Demanded Greater Autonomy from France

World | February 5, 2018, Monday // 11:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Thousands of Corsicans Demanded Greater Autonomy from France twitter.com

Thousands of Corsican nationalists protested in Ajaccio, the island's capital, for greater autonomy from France, Euronews reported.

The protest was an attempt to put pressure on Paris before the upcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macron planned for this week. According to the DPA, 6,000 people were involved in the protest. France press cited the organizers of the procession, according to them there were between 22,000 and 25,000 people.

Unlike the Catalan separatists, Corsican nationalists do not want separation from France. Their requests include the Corsican language, close to the Italian, to be granted official status as well as amnesty for prisoners associated with the radical Corsica Front for National Liberation. Nationalists won local elections in December.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Corsica, procession, autonomy, France
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria