Tesla Launches Sales of Solar Panels and Batteries in Supermarkets

Tesla company, owned by Elon Musk, has agreed with one of America's largest home shopping supermarkets, Home Depot. Now in 800 out of all 2200 stores, Tesla's production will be sold: solar roofs and home rechargeable batteries.

By July, each of these stores will have a separate booth to sell Tesla's products: separate solar panels, solar roofs and Powerwall installations. In some of these stands will be interactive demonstrations. In this way, Tesla will promote the idea of ​​a clean-energy home.

With the emergence of solar roofs, homes become independent of power grids, and it is quite logical to start mass sales of such home appliances. Home Depot is a very popular US sales network with well-developed logistics and Tesla's solar products are expected to become very popular. Now Tesla offers its solar panels and roofs in car shops, which covers a very small audience. Part of Tesla's solar business is provided by the SolarCity-purchased company, which uses commercial agents. The sales of solar panels, roofs and batteries through supermarkets is a brand new idea and it is expected to increase sales and, accordingly, reduce the prices of solar products.