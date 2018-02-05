Tesla Launches Sales of Solar Panels and Batteries in Supermarkets

World | February 5, 2018, Monday // 11:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tesla Launches Sales of Solar Panels and Batteries in Supermarkets twitter.com

Tesla company, owned by Elon Musk, has agreed with one of America's largest home shopping supermarkets, Home Depot. Now in 800 out of all 2200 stores, Tesla's production will be sold: solar roofs and home rechargeable batteries.

By July, each of these stores will have a separate booth to sell Tesla's products: separate solar panels, solar roofs and Powerwall installations. In some of these stands will be interactive demonstrations. In this way, Tesla will promote the idea of ​​a clean-energy home.

With the emergence of solar roofs, homes become independent of power grids, and it is quite logical to start mass sales of such home appliances. Home Depot is a very popular US sales network with well-developed logistics and Tesla's solar products are expected to become very popular. Now Tesla offers its solar panels and roofs in car shops, which covers a very small audience. Part of Tesla's solar business is provided by the SolarCity-purchased company, which uses commercial agents. The sales of solar panels, roofs and batteries through supermarkets is a brand new idea and it is expected to increase sales and, accordingly, reduce the prices of solar products.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tesla, solar roofs, batteries, Home Depot, sale, supermarket chain
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria