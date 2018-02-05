EU's Barnier to Meet May in London TOMORROW Ahead of Crunch Talks with Davis

Michel Barnier will fly into London on Monday where he will head to Downing Street to meet the UK's Brexit negotiator David Davis for a working lunch before talks enter the second phase of negotiations, Daily Express reported.



The pair will lock horns in the UK before Britain's Brexit team and Mr Barnier head back to Brussels for Tuesday's round of discussions as EU officials begin talks on the transitional arrangements.



Mr Davis said he hopes to have an agreement on a transition period in time for the summit on March 22.



The Brexit negotiator last week tweeted to say he is looking forward to the meeting where UK and EU officials will hold talks from Tuesday, February 6 to Friday 9 in the Belgian capital.



Writing on Twitter, Mr Davis said: “Looking forward to welcoming @MichelBarnier to London on Monday.

“Important next step in our work to build new partnership between UK & EU.”



The three-day long meeting will see Mr Davis and his team form a clearer mutual agreement on the UK-EU relationship after Brexit.



From Tuesday to Thursday concerns of withdrawal issues in terms of Governance will be discussed, as well as the issue of the Ireland/Northern Ireland border.



Then on Friday the teams will wrap-up and provide an update on the UK-EU post-Brexit future relationship.



Brexit talks came amid warnings from senior Tory Eurosceptics that any deal with Brussels which keeps Britain in a customs union with the EU would be unacceptable.



Reports suggest MPs want to replace the PM with a Brexiteer "dream team" with Boris Johnson as prime minister, Michael Gove his deputy and Jacob Rees-Mogg the backbenchers' "shop steward" if there was any backsliding by ministers.





David Davis gives a press briefing at the end of third round of Negotiation on 'Brexit' talks at the EU Commission, in Brussels

Amber Rudd, who sits on the 10-strong Brexit Cabinet sub-committee, insisted that the Government was committed to leaving the customs union - along with the single market - when the UK withdraws from the EU in March 2019.



However, she reaffirmed they would be seeking to negotiate a customs "arrangement" or "partnership" with the EU - as set out in a position paper last year - to ensure trade with the bloc remains as "frictionless" as possible.



Some Eurosceptics however remain deeply suspicious fearing ministers like Chancellor Philip Hammond - who suggested Britain's relationship with the EU would only change "very modestly" - want to keep Britain in the EU in all but name