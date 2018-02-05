The European Forum for Innovation will Discuss Air Quality in Sofia

The 21st European Eco-innovation Forum is held today and Tuesday in Sofia Tech Park.

The Forum is organized jointly by the Directorate General for Environment of the European Commission and the Ministry of Environment and Waters. The event will be accompanied by a new protest action in defense of Pirin National Park.

The protesters will symbolically invite the Eco Minister Neno Dimov to Sofia Tech Park, which together with the European Commission's Directorate General for the Environment Daniel Calleja Crespo will open the forum European Commissioner for the Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Carmen Vela, will make a video-message, announced by the EC Representation in Bulgaria.

Among the topics discussed will be eco-innovation solutions to improve air quality. Companies and public authorities that have already succeeded in developing and deploying effective new technologies or innovative business and management models with those seeking such solutions and practices will come together. In particular, attention will be paid to air pollution arising from the use of energy, transport and agriculture. Focus on the discussions will also be on funding for eco-innovative solutions.