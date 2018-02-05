The British Special Services have Stopped 54 Million Cyber Attacks

Politics » DEFENSE | February 5, 2018, Monday // 10:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The British Special Services have Stopped 54 Million Cyber Attacks Pixabay.com

Britain's special services have stopped 54 million cyber attacks last year. Also, 120,000 fake websites were blocked, the Financial Times reported.

The electronic version of the newspaper makes it clear that the publication has received access to the report of the National Center for Cyber ​​Security (NCSC), which is part of the GCHQ special service. The document to be published today claims that blocking sites and reporting attacks has been done using the Great British Firewall protection system, which provides for the deployment of a web-based programming element that filters traffic. The active protection program developed by the NCSC allows 2% reduction in the number of global phishing and viral attacks in the United Kingdom from 2016.

The report states that the majority of such crimes are committed not by "hostile state actors" but by groups that intend to profit from the sale of stolen personal data or from gaining illegal access to bank accounts. According to NCSC Technical Director Ian Levy, today "it is not realistic to think that cybercrime can be overcome." But the service will try to create trouble for those criminals in any way possible, including by fighting this kind of criminal activity to become unprofitable and very risky.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: British Special Services, cyber attacks, stopped
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria