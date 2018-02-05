Avalanche Killed Skiers in Italy

At least two people have died in the fall of an avalanche near the Italian ski resort of Campo Felice, 80 km east of Rome. The information is from the Republic newspaper yesterday. One of the victims was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The men were skiing outside the resort's slopes. None of the slopes are affected by the avalanche. Prepared downhill areas are under constant control.

