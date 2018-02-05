Avalanche Killed Skiers in Italy
Pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
At least two people have died in the fall of an avalanche near the Italian ski resort of Campo Felice, 80 km east of Rome. The information is from the Republic newspaper yesterday. One of the victims was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The men were skiing outside the resort's slopes. None of the slopes are affected by the avalanche. Prepared downhill areas are under constant control.
- » CNN: Oil Tanker with 22 Aboard Missing Off Coast of West Africa
- » Human Error is Probably Behind the Railroad Crash in the United States
- » Four Killed in an Explosion at a Chemical Plant in China
- » 15-year-old Died in a Tragic Accident in Ahtopol
- » At Least 12 People Died in a Military Plane Crash in China
- » A Bus Killed Three People at a Stop in Istanbul
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)