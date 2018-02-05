Serbia and Montenegro have a Chance to Enter the EU by 2025

The European Commission intends to speed up the process of EU accession to the Western Balkan countries, according to Die Welt, quoted by BGNES.

These include the Republic of Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro and the Republic of Kosovo. "The membership of the Western Balkan countries corresponds to the EU's political and economic interests," the EC said.

According to representatives of the European Commission, Serbia and Montenegro will join the EU by 2025.

"With strong political will, Montenegro and Serbia will be ready to become EU members when implementing reforms and regulating remaining issues with their neighbors" European officials.

At the same time, the EC considers it necessary to conclude a "legally binding agreement to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo".