Serbia and Montenegro have a Chance to Enter the EU by 2025

World » EU | February 5, 2018, Monday // 10:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Serbia and Montenegro have a Chance to Enter the EU by 2025 twitter.com

The European Commission intends to speed up the process of EU accession to the Western Balkan countries, according to Die Welt, quoted by BGNES.

These include the Republic of Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro and the Republic of Kosovo. "The membership of the Western Balkan countries corresponds to the EU's political and economic interests," the EC said.

According to representatives of the European Commission, Serbia and Montenegro will join the EU by 2025.

"With strong political will, Montenegro and Serbia will be ready to become EU members when implementing reforms and regulating remaining issues with their neighbors" European officials.

At the same time, the EC considers it necessary to conclude a "legally binding agreement to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo".

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbia, Montenegro, EU
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria