Afghanistan has Postponed its Parliamentary Elections Once Again

World | February 5, 2018, Monday // 10:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Afghanistan has Postponed its Parliamentary Elections Once Again twitter.com

Afghanistan's Independent Electoral Commission (NIC) chairman Gula Djan Abdulbaday Sayad said the upcoming parliamentary and local elections in the country are likely to be postponed for several more months, TOLOnews quoted by FOCUS news agency as saying. This is only a day after the appointment of Sayad.

The elections were scheduled for 7 July 2018, but the lack of a head of the NIC has delayed the process of preparing for the vote. "We are continuing our recruitment work and we are stepping up our efforts to compensate for the time that has already been lost," the new chairman of the commission added.

International donors have provided $ 30 million for voter registration and the procedure will begin in the near future, NIC said.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Afghanistan, elections, postponed
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria