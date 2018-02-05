Afghanistan has Postponed its Parliamentary Elections Once Again

Afghanistan's Independent Electoral Commission (NIC) chairman Gula Djan Abdulbaday Sayad said the upcoming parliamentary and local elections in the country are likely to be postponed for several more months, TOLOnews quoted by FOCUS news agency as saying. This is only a day after the appointment of Sayad.

The elections were scheduled for 7 July 2018, but the lack of a head of the NIC has delayed the process of preparing for the vote. "We are continuing our recruitment work and we are stepping up our efforts to compensate for the time that has already been lost," the new chairman of the commission added.

International donors have provided $ 30 million for voter registration and the procedure will begin in the near future, NIC said.