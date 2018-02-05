Toplofikatsia Sofia Removed the Breakdown in the Heating in the Capital

Bulgaria: Toplofikatsia Sofia Removed the Breakdown in the Heating in the Capital

The breakdown, which  left without heating subscribers in several metropolitan districts yesterday, was removed.

A broken main heat pipeline stopped heating to the residents who live in ''Geo Milev'', ''Yavorov'' and parts of ''Slatina'' and ''Poduyane''.

The staged heat recovery started around 10 pm, reported by Toplofikatsia Sofia.

