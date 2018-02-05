Record Snowfall Hits Moscow, Kills One

At least one person has died and several injured after Moscow experienced its heaviest day of snowfall in a day since records began, Russian officials say.

Moscow's meteorological service said Moscow had seen more than half its average monthly snowfall in the space of 24 hours, beating the previous record set in 1957, Interfax news agency reported on February 4.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said a falling tree and collapsing power line had killed one person and injured five others, and that 2,000 trees were brought down by the extreme weather.

"Be careful. The forecast says the weather will get worse," he warned in a Twitter message.

The heavy snowfall triggered the cancelation or delay of nearly 150 flights at Moscow's airports, as well as power failures in villages and towns around the city.

Mosoblenergo, a regional electricity provider, said about 3,000 households in the region were affected, adding that repair works would be continued through the night.

Thousands of city workers have been mobilized to clear snow off the roads, but the authorities asked people to avoid driving.

A storm warning was issued for February 4-5, with more snow and dropping air temperatures anticipated.

Sobyanin said that schoolchildren were allowed to skip classes.

"Heavy snowfalls will continue through the night into tomorrow," he wrote on Twitter. "The traffic situation promises to be complicated. It's better to refrain from using personal cars."