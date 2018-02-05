Mostly Sunny with up to 5-10°C in Most Regions, in Sofia up to 6°C

Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with up to 5-10°C in Most Regions, in Sofia up to 6°C

Today it will be mostly sunny with increasing cloudiness sometimes,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

There will be light wind, mainly from west-northwest.

Maximum temperatures of between 5°C and 10°C in most regions, in Sofia around 6°C.

