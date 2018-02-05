EU Politicians Set To Vote On Whether To Scrap Daylight Saving Time

The European Parliament decides whether to cancel the daylight saving time. MEPs are expected to call on the commission to propose abolition of the change of summer and winter time, which is done twice a year. The biggest controversy is what time to choose - summer or winter. Finland, Poland and Estonia are among the EU Member States who are strongly lobbying to stop moving the clocks.

