EU Politicians Set To Vote On Whether To Scrap Daylight Saving Time
twitter.com
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The European Parliament decides whether to cancel the daylight saving time. MEPs are expected to call on the commission to propose abolition of the change of summer and winter time, which is done twice a year. The biggest controversy is what time to choose - summer or winter. Finland, Poland and Estonia are among the EU Member States who are strongly lobbying to stop moving the clocks.
- » EU Threatens Sanctions to Stop Britain Undercutting Economy
- » UK and EU Set For Clash Over Citizens' Rights During Transition
- » Romanian President: EU Can’t Link Funding to Rule of Law
- » Unemployment in the Eurozone is the Lowest Since 9 Years
- » UK PM May Says She Wants Free Trade Deal with China
- » Carles Puigdemont Requests Permission to Attend Inauguration as Catalan Leader
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)