A 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake was Registered Near Chirpan

An earthquake measuring 2.00 on the Richter scale was registered on the territory of Bulgaria, near Chirpan, BGNES reported.

The earthquake is felt at 3.17 am this night with an epicenter southwest of Chirpan, north of Parvomay, between the villages of Plodovitovo and Gradina, with a depth of 5.9 km, the Geophysical Institute of BAS has stated.

There is no evidence of material damage.