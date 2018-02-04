A 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake was Registered Near Chirpan

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 4, 2018, Sunday // 15:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake was Registered Near Chirpan pixabay.com

An earthquake measuring 2.00 on the Richter scale was registered on the territory of Bulgaria, near Chirpan, BGNES reported.

The earthquake is felt at 3.17 am this night with an epicenter southwest of Chirpan, north of Parvomay, between the villages of Plodovitovo and Gradina, with a depth of 5.9 km, the Geophysical Institute of BAS has stated.

There is no evidence of material damage.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Chirpan, Richter scale
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria