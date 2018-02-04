Border Treaty Blamed For Calais Migrant Surge that Has Led to Violence

A sudden surge of refugees arriving in Calais is stoking new tensions between migrant communities and led to the mass brawl and multiple shootings that shocked France last week, The Guardian reports.



There has been a 25% increase in the number of migrants heading for the French port, placing pressure on food handouts and increasing competition for routes into the UK.

Migrants and charities blamed the rapid increase on a recent border treaty between France and the UK, which raised “false hopes” that it would be easier to reach Britain.



The treaty, signed by President Emmanuel Macron and Theresa May a fortnight ago, promised to accelerate the processing of migrants in the port city and was heralded as “a more humane approach”.



Yet while the new migrants had hoped for a quicker journey across the Channel, they discovered that there was little food and almost no shelter at the port.

Shortly after 2.30pm on Thursday at least five migrants were shot at close range as they queued for food handouts, prompting a running brawl between Afghans and Eritreans across the city. Four Eritreans aged between 16 and 18 remain in a critical condition in hospital as the French police hunt for the gunman, who is believed to be a 37-year-old Afghan people-smuggler.