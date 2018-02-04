CEZ: About 5 000 Subscribers in Western Bulgaria Are Still Left Without Power

Around 5,000 subscribers in Western Bulgaria continue to be out of power due to the strong wind in the country over the past twenty-four hours. This was reported for FOCUS News Agency by the CEZ press center.

2,600 of them are in the Blagoevgrad district, 2,100 in the Sofia region, and about 400 in Sofia-city.

CEZ's teams are working to fix the problems. Broken cables only exist where trees have fallen.