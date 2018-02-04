Four Killed in an Explosion at a Chemical Plant in China

Explosion at a chemical plant in East China has claimed the lives of four people, the Associated Press reported, citing China's Xinhua News Agency.
 
The explosion occurred today at the Tsushan Chemical Plants Co. in Shandong province south-east of Beijing for maintenance.

Six people were injured.
 
According to Xinhua, the plant owner is detained by the police, and the cause of the blast is being investigated.

