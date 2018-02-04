The Number of Civilian Casualties in Turkish Air Strikes in Syria has Reached 150 People

The number of civilians who died as a result of air strikes and artillery shelling by the Turkish Army in northern Syria reached 150 people, head of Afrin's Health Department, Angela Richho, told the Kurdish rebels related news agency Farat.

According to her, another 298 people were injured and received medical assistance. Most of the victims are women and children. "The Turkish forces have stepped fire in inhabited areas and the data on losses are increasing every hour, among those killed and wounded there are refugees who have moved to Afrin from the areas of Aleppo and Idlib, where there are military activities," Richho said. She added that the People's Force fighters are trying to protect the peaceful population, but they "can not stop the bombing of the Turkish Air Force, which is becoming more and more intense."

