A 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake was Recorded in Croatia

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was registered in the territory of Croatia on Saturday and was felt in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the European Seismological Center reported.

Fortunately, there is no evidence of injuries and material damage. The quake was recorded shortly before 14:00 local time with an epicenter 9 km west of Donja Brela in Croatia, 35 km southeast of Split, Croatia and 134 km west of Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with a depth of 10 km.

