Because of the Wind a Plane to Sofia Landed in Bucharest

Pixabay.com

The strong wind yesterday caused problems at Sofia Airport. Ryanair's low-cost airline did not land on the track due to poor weather conditions, Nova TV reported.

It was flying from London to Sofia. It flew from the British capital at 16.50 local time and was supposed to land at 22.00 in the evening Bulgarian time, the flight should have gone for 3.35 hours.

After two attempts to land, the plane moved to Bucharest. The aerodrome authorities state that the action is undertaken at the discretion of the pilot. Passengers were transported to Sofia by buses.

At the moment the conditions surrounding the airport are normal and airplanes are landing unhindered.

