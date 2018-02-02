Petition Against the Istanbul Convetion in ''Sveta Nedelya'' Church in Sofia

In the metropolitan church of ''Sveta Nedelya'', a petition is collected against the adoption of the so-called " Istanbul Convention, reported BGNES.

The Istanbul Convention has become one of the main topics of Bulgarian society since the beginning of the new 2018. The opinion of society, experts and political parties is different.

Critics believe that its ratification will introduce the so-called Third sex. The supporters of the Convention deny this and argue that the convention aims to protect women from violence.

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is one of the most furious critics of the adoption of this document, precisely because of the introduction of the Third sex.

In addition to the adoption of the Convention, the petition supports the introduction of religion in Bulgarian schools.