A Temperature Record in Targovishte

18.8 degrees Celsius was the temperature measured in the early afternoon in Targovishte. According to the head of the local Meteorological Station Krasimira Stoicheva, due to the calm weather, the expectations are that by the end of the day the temperature will increase by a few more tenths.

This will improve the temperature record of 2016, when 18.8 degrees were also measured.

The coldest on February 2 in Targovishte was in 2012, when the air temperature was minus 19.6 degrees. Overall, February was the coldest of February 5, 1956, when measured minus 22.9 degrees Celsius.