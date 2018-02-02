EU is Considering Holding a Summit with the Turkish Leadership in Sofia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 2, 2018, Friday // 15:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU is Considering Holding a Summit with the Turkish Leadership in Sofia Източник: pixabay

The European Union is considering the possibility of holding a summit with the Turkish leadership, European Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein said at a press conference.

"We are still considering the possibility of holding such a meeting, but I can not confirm the date," Winterstein said. Earlier, the German Welt newspaper reported, referring to its own sources, that the EU and Turkey are planning a summit in late March.

According to the edition of the forum, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and EU Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, chairing the EU Council of Europe, the meeting may take place in Brussels or Sofia.

Counter-terrorism, energy, migration and student exchanges will be discussed.

EU-Turkey relations have sharply worsened in the past year. The EU criticizes the human rights situation in the country after the coup d'état, and Ankara reacted sharply to criticism. As former President Juncker said earlier, Turkey is moving away from the EU.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Jean-Claide Juncker, Antonio Tajani, Boyko Borisov, summit, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria