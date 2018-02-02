EU is Considering Holding a Summit with the Turkish Leadership in Sofia

The European Union is considering the possibility of holding a summit with the Turkish leadership, European Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein said at a press conference.

"We are still considering the possibility of holding such a meeting, but I can not confirm the date," Winterstein said. Earlier, the German Welt newspaper reported, referring to its own sources, that the EU and Turkey are planning a summit in late March.

According to the edition of the forum, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and EU Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, chairing the EU Council of Europe, the meeting may take place in Brussels or Sofia.

Counter-terrorism, energy, migration and student exchanges will be discussed.

EU-Turkey relations have sharply worsened in the past year. The EU criticizes the human rights situation in the country after the coup d'état, and Ankara reacted sharply to criticism. As former President Juncker said earlier, Turkey is moving away from the EU.