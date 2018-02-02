Transsexual Volleyball Player Breaks Record on Points in a Match and Provokes Controversy in Brazil

Brazil's first transgender volleyball player, Tiffany Abreu, has caused a lot of excitement in the local Super League.

Brazil's first transgender volleyball player, Tiffany Abreu, has caused a lot of excitement in the local Super League. The Bauru competitor broke the record for the most points in a match in the country's championship.

Abreu made 39 in the 2:3 loss (20:25, 14:25, 25:17, 25:18, 13:15) against the leader in the championship Dentil Praya, who now has 17 wins in 17 games. So far the top achievement was 37 points of Tandara in 2013.

With her good performance, Abreu already has 160 points in 30 games played or an average of 5.33 points per game.

The inclusion of Abreu in the league raised the question of the admission of transsexual contestants to women's championships.

Former athlete Anna Paula wrote on Twitter: "We have already applauded the IOC and its policies for pure sport without fraud, now women who have long adhered to the same anti-doping rules that have come clean from countless tests since they were 16, 17, help a biological man break their records. "

"If Tiffany is defined as a woman, that's her choice, which must be respected by everyone, first of all Tiffany is a person and deserves respect, but on the field we can not close our eyes to the fact that Tiffany was Rodrigo in a male body for 30 years, "said Anna Paula.

The International Volleyball Federation has begun to address the issue of the participation of transsexual athletes in the championships. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has signaled that it will discuss the issue after the winter games in PyeongChang, Brazil's Globo writes.

