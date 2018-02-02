Apple with a Profit of USD 20 Billion for Three Months
Apple has managed to make a $ 20 billion profit in three months. This is a record result, which is almost a quarter of its $ 88 billion capitalization. And that is despite the slight retreat on iPhone sales.
The Apple brand wants to kill the rumors that the latest iPhone does not tempt buyers. Thus, it claims that iPhone X sales outpaced its expectations in the first quarter of its launch.
"We are delighted to announce that this is the best quarter in Apple's history," said CEO Tim Cook in a special message.
"IPhone X surpassed our expectations and was our best-selling iPhone every week since November, "he adds without specifying that the company refuses to provide data (sales) by model. For the quarter, which includes the New Year holidays, Apple sold slightly less "Iphone" than in the same period of 2016 (1% less). But as the devices sold now are more expensive, the results of smartphone sales have risen 13% to nearly 62 billion dollars.
