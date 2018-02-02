Earthquake 2,6 on the Richter Scale Registered near Skopje

February 2, 2018, Friday
Earthquake 2,6 on the Richter Scale Registered near Skopje

An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale was registered this morning in the Republic of Macedonia. The epicenter of the earthquake is 6 km. east of the Macedonian capital Skopje, the Seismological Institute reports.

Tags: Earthquake, macedonia
