Four Border Police Officers have been Charged with Corruption

The specialized prosecutor's office accused eight border police officers from Malko Tarnovo border checkpoint for participation in an organized criminal group. They were captured in a specialized operation of the SANS and the Internal Security Directorate of the Interior Ministry.

The evidence collected so far indicates that the group was operating from December 2016 to December 2017. The investigation found that police officers wanted small amounts of money to cross the border in order to close their eyes for violations.

Bribes are demanded by travelers with unaccountable documents - for example, when taking children from one parent without a power of attorney from the other, from buses and truck drivers to pass the barrier quickly, including for not checking the luggage thoroughly.

From person is collected between 20 and 60 leva. The money was deposited in a "general safe", most of the time by a particular head of the shift, and after the end of the working day, they were distributed among the participants.

The state indictment has demanded their removal from work. By order of the Prosecutor's Office, after the arrest, they were released with a financial guarantee.