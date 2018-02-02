Two French Army Training Helicopters Crash, Five Dead
Two French military helicopters belonging to an army flight training school crashed in the southeastern Var region on Friday, causing deaths, the local prefecture said.
A security source and an official from the local authority said five people were killed in the accident.
There were no immediate details on what caused the crash, according to Reuters.
