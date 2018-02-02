Strasbourg has Sued Bulgaria for Inhuman Treatment of a Child

Bulgaria was convicted today in Strasbourg to pay EUR 3600 moral damages and EUR 5260 for legal expenses to Djerin Hadzhieva, who lives in Varna.

The woman was born in 1988 and has dual citizenship - Turkmenistan and Russian. The state provided inhuman treatment because she was left alone to take care of herself in 2002 when she was 14 years old after her parents were arrested.

Her family moved to Bulgaria in 2001, and her father was previously Deputy Governor of the Turkmenistan Central Bank and then joined the opposition political movement. In 2002, Turkmenistan authorities filed charges against their parents for financial abuse and demanded extradition. The Bulgarian police detained them in custody and released them in two weeks. At the time no one was interested in their child.

In 2006, Dherin Hadjieva filed a complaint that she was left alone for two weeks to take care of herself. In 2012, her appeal was finally dismissed by the Bulgarian court. This gave her the opportunity to turn to the court in Strasbourg. The court considered that her right to private and family life under Art. 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights was disturbed.