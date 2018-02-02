The EU and the US are Discussing Cooperation in New Technologies

US and EU delegations discussed their cooperation on new technologies, including the development of the new 5G mobile communication format, the US State Department said on Thursday.

According to the information, the next round of talks in the bilateral dialogue on digital format cooperation took place on 1 February.

The European side has "informed the US about current and forthcoming digital market initiatives that are a priority for the European Commission".

For its part, the US has announced its own initiatives in this area.

"Cybersecurity was discussed, the 5G format, telecom regulations," said RIA Novosti.