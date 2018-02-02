1300 Alternative Fuel Vehicles Sold in Bulgaria in 2017

A total of 1,300 vehicles powered by an alternative fuel (electric vehicles plus hybrid electric cars) were purchased in Bulgaria in 2017, according to current data from the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA). Of these, cars powered by electricity are 105 new cars, and the remaining 1195 are hybrid machines combined with an electric drive.

The growth of purchases of cars with alternative propulsion in Bulgaria is significant compared to the previous 2016, when we bought about 590 similar cars or a growth of 120%, according to data from the ASEA.

Over the past year, over 850,000 new cars with alternative propulsion have been purchased throughout the European Union (EU), with a year-on-year increase of nearly 40%.

According to ASEA data, the increase is mainly due to the hybrid electric sector - plus 55%, followed by electric vehicles - plus 39%.

Overall, the largest number of new cars purchased with alternative fuel is reported in Italy - over 230,000, followed by Britain - over 119,000, Germany - over 117,000 and France - over 106,000 alternative cars. The smallest number of cars with alternative fuel were purchased in Latvia and Lithuania, respectively - 492 and 767.



The largest is the number of fully electric cars bought in Germany - 54,617, the UK - 47,295 and in France - 36,835. In Estonia, only 43 electric vehicles were purchased, 52 in Lithuania and 56 in Latvia.

Alternate-drive cars account for nearly 6% of the new car market in the EU in 2017, with electric vehicles accounting for 1.4% of total passenger car sales last year, according to ASEA data.

According to experts in the industry, the synchronization between the electric motor and the gasoline engine allows the hybrid car to emit only 75 g CO2 per kilometer, which is an incredibly low value for urban traffic. In addition, when driving in electric mode, the car does not produce absolutely no harmful emissions.